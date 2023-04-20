﻿
Biz / Auto

Tesla reports revenues increase, net income decline in first quarter

Xinhua
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
US electric vehicle maker Tesla said Wednesday that it earned 23.3 billion US dollars in total revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, up 24 percent over the previous year.
Xinhua
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0

US electric vehicle maker Tesla said Wednesday that it earned 23.3 billion US dollars in total revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, up 24 percent over the previous year.

Tesla posted US$2.51 billion in GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter that ended on March 31, representing a 24 percent decrease from the previous year.

In the first quarter, Tesla produced a record number of 440,808 vehicles and delivered over 422,000 vehicles. Its automotive quarterly revenue hit nearly US$19.9 billion, an 18 percent increase year over year.

The company reported US$2 billion in capital expenditures in the first quarter, a 17 percent increase from the same quarter last year.

Tesla reduced the price of its four electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, and China, which squeezed the automaker's traditionally robust automotive gross margins. Its operating margin fell to 11.4 percent from 19.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

Its cash and cash equivalents in the first quarter reached US$22.4 billion, up 24 percent year on year.

"Since the Shanghai factory has been successfully running near full capacity for several months, we do not expect a meaningful increase in weekly production run rate. We launched sales in Thailand, a new market supplied out of Shanghai. Giga Shanghai remains our main export hub," said Tesla.

"For 2023, we expect to remain ahead of the long-term 50 percent CAGR with around 1.8 million cars for the year," it forecast.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     