﻿
Biz / Auto

GM delivers over 520,000 vehicles in China in Q2

Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
General Motors (GM) and its joint ventures delivered over 526,000 vehicles in China in Q2 of this year, up 9 percent from a year earlier, GM China said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0

General Motors (GM) and its joint ventures delivered over 526,000 vehicles in China in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, up 9 percent from a year earlier, GM China said on Thursday.

GM posted record Q2 new energy vehicle (NEV) sales of over 115,000 units and double-digit growth for the Chevrolet and Cadillac brands.

GM's Cadillac sales hit over 55,000 vehicles during the period, increasing by 51 percent year-on-year. Chevrolet delivered over 48,000 automobiles, up 20 percent year-on-year, and Buick sales reached more than 136,000.

Building upon the momentum of its electric and intelligent vehicle platforms, the company remains on track to launch more than 20 new and refreshed models in China this year, over one-third of which will be NEVs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     