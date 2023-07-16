﻿
Biz / Auto

China's auto exports jump 75.7% in H1

Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0
China's automobile exports soared 75.7 percent year on year in the first half of this year (H1), sustaining the trend of robust expansion.
Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0

China's automobile exports soared 75.7 percent year on year in the first half of this year (H1), sustaining the trend of robust expansion, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

During the period, the country exported 2.14 million automobiles. Among the total, new-energy vehicle exports stood at 534,000 units, surging 160 percent from the same period last year, according to the association.

China's passenger vehicle exports climbed 88.4 percent year on year to 1.78 million units in the same period, while its exports of commercial vehicles rose 31.9 percent to 361,000 units, said the association.

In June alone, China exported 382,000 automobiles, up 53.2 percent from the same period of 2022.

China's automobile exports exceeded 2 million units in 2021 and topped 3 million units in 2022, data from the association revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     