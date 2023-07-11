China's auto sales up 9.8% in H1

China's auto sales rose 9.8 percent year on year to 13.24 million units in the first half of 2023.

China's auto sales rose 9.8 percent year on year to 13.24 million units in the first half of 2023, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed on Tuesday.

Auto sales reached about 2.62 million units in June, up 4.8 percent from the same period a year ago.