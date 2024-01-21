Biz / Auto

China's used vehicle sales up 14.88 pct in 2023

Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-21       0
China's used vehicle sales climbed 14.88 percent in 2023 as the market demonstrated strong development resilience with policy support, industry data showed.
Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-21       0

China's used vehicle sales climbed 14.88 percent in 2023 as the market demonstrated strong development resilience with policy support, industry data showed.

More than 18.41 million used vehicles were traded in the country last year, with a total transaction value nearing 1.18 trillion yuan (about 165.81 billion US dollars), according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.

In 2023, China's used vehicle market showed strong resilience, with the transaction scale expanded and cross-regional circulation continuously improved under the support of policy measures on removing hurdles in the sector, said the association.

It also stressed the market's important role in activating the country's automobile stocks, stimulating new car consumption, and satisfying consumer demand at different levels.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     