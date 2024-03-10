Mercedes-Benz, BMW register NEV charging joint venture in Beijing

By the end of 2026, the new JV will set up at least 1,000 supercharging stations equipped with cutting-edge technologies across China, with some 7,000 high-power charging piles.

A new joint venture (JV) set up by Mercedes-Benz Group China Ltd and BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd has been registered in Beijing's Chaoyang District, sources with the district authorities have said.

In November 2023, the two companies signed a cooperation agreement to establish the JV, which they said would help operate their supercharging network in the Chinese market.

Mercedes-Benz and BMW will leverage their experience in operating charging facilities globally and in China, along with their understanding of the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry to deliver charging solutions for the Chinese market.

By the end of 2026, the new JV will set up at least 1,000 supercharging stations equipped with cutting-edge technologies across China, with some 7,000 high-power charging piles.

The first batch of such supercharging stations is expected to be operational in some Chinese cities in 2024.