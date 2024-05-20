New platform launched by Audi and SAIC for further electrification

Advanced Digitized Platform will see the development of new luxury intelligent electric vehicles for SAIC Audi with the first expected to be launched in 2025, said Audi officials.

SAIC and Audi officially signed a cooperation agreement on Monday to launch joint development of their Advanced Digitized Platform, planning to develop several new luxury intelligent electric vehicles for SAIC Audi.

This marks the official cooperation between SAIC and Audi after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in July 2023.

The launch of the joint platform echoes Audi's brand spirit: Vorsprung durch Technik (progress through technology) and is also a milestone for Audi's "In China for China" strategy, as well as cooperation between SAIC Motor and Audi.

Based on the new cooperation model, the launch time of models through the new platform will be shortened by more than 30 percent. The first product of this cooperation program is expected to be launched in 2025, according to Audi officials.

At the launch ceremony, Gernot Döllner, Audi Global CEO, said: "This partnership further strengthens our local cooperation with SAIC, and we will accelerate the advancement of our electrification strategy in China."

In addition, the platform will bring the German Audi Center in Ingolstadt and SAIC Audi in Jiading closer together, with employees from both countries working together despite the time lag.

Fermín Soneira, who will serve as CEO of the project and has 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, is confident about the partnership.

"With both companies focusing on their core strengths, I am confident that Audi will gain 'China speed' in this vibrant and dynamic market."

Speaking of the fierce competition in the Chinese market, Soneira said: "There will be no competition internally by Audi, the competition is only outside."

He said the best Audi quality would be maintained and, at the same time, Audi would provide Chinese customers with specialized products that also meet global criteria.

"Our products will meet the needs of different groups of users, especially young people who like cutting-edge technology and progressive design. "

Asked how premium EVs can remain profitable, Jia Jianxu, general manager of SAIC Volkswagen, said the only way to guarantee costs was to continue to break through current technology and insist on creating a thoroughly electrified platform.

"If the electrification of the platform is not thorough, it will only lead to increasing costs," he said. "So what we need most today is digitalization and electrification, to change the stereotype that many people think German electric cars are not intelligent enough. "

In addition, Z-one Technology will provide industry-leading automotive intelligence technology for the partnership, helping to equip new SAIC Audi cars with top hardware, software, as well as intelligent interaction systems.

"Today's world automobile industry is undergoing a disruptive change. From the switch of energy power to new-energy direction to the gradual deepening of future intelligence, the car will have the ability of self-learning, self-growth, and self-evolution," said Wang Xiaoqiu, president of SAIC.

Jia also introduced the concept of "mobility companion" at the launch ceremony,

"We want to make our car people's mobility companion, just like the cell phone has become our digital companion. I think it's very important for a product to touch consumers' hearts and resonate with their souls.

"If Audi is successful in China, it wins the world," Jia said.

"Chinese customers have now become the most demanding customer group in the global market for automobiles. So the seed of building electric cars is now planted in Chinese soil, and I am sure that it will be greatly harvested in the future."