﻿
Biz / Auto

China refutes alleged reluctance to consult with EU on EV tariffs

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2024-07-09       0
The remarks by a European Union official, suggesting that China had not sought consultations on electric vehicle tariffs, were "seriously inconsistent with the facts."
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2024-07-09       0

China's commerce ministry said Monday that the remarks by a European Union official, suggesting that China had not sought consultations on electric vehicle (EV) tariffs until recently despite the EU's attempts to engage for months, were "seriously inconsistent with the facts."

China has been expressing strong opposition on bilateral and multilateral occasions since the EU launched its anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs in October 2023, said a spokesperson with the ministry in response to a media inquiry quoting Jorge Toledo Albinana, EU ambassador to China.

The spokesperson cited bilateral exchanges on the matter through face-to-face meetings and letters between top leaders and at ministerial levels over the past months.

"China has demonstrated its utmost sincerity," said the spokesperson, adding that China hopes that the European side will make joint efforts, demonstrate its sincerity, push forward the consultation process and reach a mutually acceptable solution as soon as possible.

China firmly believes that trade protectionist measures are detrimental to the development of global green industries and cooperation in the automotive industry, and all countries should work together to promote the green transformation of the economy, said the spokesperson.

China resolutely opposes any unilateralist and protectionist practices that politicize or weaponize trade issues, the spokesperson said, noting that in response to any actions that abuse the rules and suppress China, the country will take all necessary measures to safeguard its own interests.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     