Fast food giant adds spice for its members

  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
A local twist on a traditional favorite is part of McDonald's "Member Day Creative Menu" launched this year to offer customers unique items for one day only.
McDonald's China kicks off its “Member Day Creative Menu” on Monday with the Spicy Sundae, available for one day only.  

McDonald’s China are offering members a free Spicy Sundae for one day only on Monday. 

The fast food giant kicked off its “Member Day Creative Menu” to offer members one creative item a month to be available for one day only.  

January’s menu offers the Spicy Sundae which adds a hot touch of local spice to its traditional sundae.

McDonald’s had previous successes with products given a local twist, such as red bean pies, rice cake sundaes and green pepper chicken burgers.

