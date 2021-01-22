Fast food giant adds spice for its members

A local twist on a traditional favorite is part of McDonald's "Member Day Creative Menu" launched this year to offer customers unique items for one day only.

Ti Gong

McDonald’s China are offering members a free Spicy Sundae for one day only on Monday.

The fast food giant kicked off its “Member Day Creative Menu” to offer members one creative item a month to be available for one day only.

January’s menu offers the Spicy Sundae which adds a hot touch of local spice to its traditional sundae.

McDonald’s had previous successes with products given a local twist, such as red bean pies, rice cake sundaes and green pepper chicken burgers.