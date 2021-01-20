Biz / Company

Allbirds profits from sustainable design

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
Startup fashion brand enjoys booming e-commerce sales in China as consumers are attracted to products satisfying consumer demand for a new-generation lifestyle.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

Allbirds, a startup fashion brand founded in San Francisco, has become an Internet celebrity brand in China, with booming e-commerce sales and sustainable designs that include shoes made from trees and crab shells. 

The brand, which raised US$100 million in financing in 2020, expects China to become its top market in the Asia-Pacific region, Sandeep Verma, Allbirds’ head of International, told Shanghai Daily.

Though Japan and South Korea’s markets are performing well, China will surpass them to become the top market for Allbirds “in the medium term.”

Last year, Allbirds China’s e-commerce sales are expected to have more than doubled those in 2019, with the company’s partnership with websites such as TMall and JD.com, along with four domestic stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Guangzhou.

“I never expected there are so many (online) festivals and campaigns here,” Verma told Shanghai Daily.

The events included various shopping festivals held by tech giants such as Alibaba and JD, as well as some organized by the government to boost consumption and stimulate the economy during the pandemic.

In the long term, China is expected to overtake the US as the world's biggest fashion market, with its GDP volume, the growing number of millennials who at 350 million make up 25 percent of the population and a booming e-commerce market, industry reports said.

Chinese consumers like green and sustainable trends and products, according to Shanghai-based Remakehub, an organization providing creative recycling solutions to turn waste into new generationl lifestyle products.

Green tech, sustainability, eco-friendly are Allbirds “North Star,” according to Verma, which also fits the Chinese government’s long term targets on having clear air and being carbon neutral by 2060. The company’s footwear is designed with Merino wool, is rain proof feature, has replaceable insoles and uses eco-friendly materials such as sugar cane and snow crab shells.

Allbirds profits from sustainable design
Ti Gong

Allbirds pop-up store in Nanjing Road West with new products on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     