Biz / Company

Honor releases first products since Huawei spinoff

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0
Honor debuted its smartphone model V40 on Friday, as well as new laptops and smart watches, the company's first product releases since its spinoff from Huawei.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0

Honor debuted its smartphone model V40 today, as well as new laptops and smart watches, the company’s first product releases since its spinoff from Huawei.

As an independent company, Honor now has 200 million smart device users and 8,000 employees worldwide, half of whom are research engineers, according to President Zhao Ming.

“The past few months have been tough, but Honor is now on a new journey to become a global tech brand,” Zhao said.

Huawei sold Honor business assets to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a decision made in light of a “difficult time,” Huawei officials said in November. Officials from Shenzhen Zhixin, owned by more than 30 Honor dealers and partners, called it a “market-driven” move to ensure the survival of Honor's industry chain.

Founded in 2013, Honor has focused on the youth market with products like smartphones, laptops and smart watches.

The new V40 model features an improved screen and camera, as well as a graphic accelerator engine, with a starting price of 3,599 yuan (US$571).

Huawei is facing strict American tech export controls that make it difficult to obtain key components and technologies. Honor’s independence from Huawei is expected to help sustain the brand’s upstream and downstream suppliers, according to analysts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     