Chinese comic platform expanding into global markets

  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
Kuaikan launched its Colombo project this year to promote Chinese comics and culture in international markets.
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0

Kuaikan will invest 1 billion yuan (US$156.3 million) within three years to support comic authors and expand product lines including overseas expansion, the Chinese comic and animation community said on Thursday. 

Kuaikan launched its Colombo project this year to promote Chinese comics and culture in international markets. Now it covers 70 overseas platforms and 200 countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea and many English-speaking countries, said Chen Anni,founder and CEO of Kuaikan.

"It's the best time for comic creation and development with China-themed contents as they become popular among generation Z readers (people born after 2000)," Chen told a conference broadcast online.

New technologies such as digital publishing and AI recommendations also help the company spread comic content and culture, Chen added. 

In 2017, Kuaikan raised US$177 million as its latest round of financing. It now has over 100,000 authors and 200 million users.

In the next three years, Kuaikan plans to invest 1 billion yuan to support Chinese comic authors and promote their work around the world. 

The company also announced it will integrate its comic business into animation and mini-video and communities covering both domestic and overseas markets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
