Roche showcases cutting-edge healthcare innovation solutions at CIIE

Global biotech giant Roche has a strong presence at the China International Import Expo for the fourth straight year, bringing a full range of upgraded, personalized healthcare experiences and innovative solutions in a highly immersive way.



Roche will also demonstrate its mission and achievements in improving human health in the past 125 years, as well as its determination and commitment to empowering healthcare innovation in China and safeguarding human health for the future.

As one of the first Fortune 500 foreign companies to commit to participation in the expo, Roche has featured one of the largest booths in the medical exhibition area for four years in a row. Senior executives at Roche Global have also been actively engaged in CIIE and been received in two consecutive years by President Xi Jinping.

"This year marks the beginning of China's 14th Five-Year Plan period. China will continue to create massive cooperation opportunities and favorable conditions for a solid economic recovery. I believe that the 4th CIIE is of great significance to foster global economic collaboration in the post-COVID era," said Christoph Franz, chairman of Roche Group.

"It's a delight and honor for Roche to attend CIIE for a fourth straight year. This year, Roche is celebrating its 125th anniversary. We believe that the CIIE provides us a good opportunity to host our celebration in China to showcase our history, contribution, and our commitment to people's health for the next 100 years and beyond," he said.

"China's economy is highly resilient and the pharmaceutical industry is booming. So we are fully confident in the Chinese market. Roche will continue to invest in China, integrating global innovation into China's development."

Accelerating innovation for future of human health

This year, Roche exhibits an upgraded 1,000-square-meter booth under the theme of "Accelerating Innovation for the Future of Human Health." It focuses on "innovation" and "DNA" to showcase the company's innovation journey over the past century.



Powered by Pharma and Dia as twin innovation engines, a magnificent spacecraft accelerates along the DNA journey. It travels in the universe with sparks of innovation and the rhythms of life, with a mission to explore the unknown.

It symbolizes that with a brilliant history of 125 years, Roche is embarking on a new journey to lead personalized healthcare with its unique advantage of having Pharma and Dia under one roof. Roche has always taken an innovation-driven approach to work with ecosystem partners to accelerate biopharma innovation in China and protect human health for the future.

In the past three years, the CIIE not only provided an exceptional display platform for global innovative products and cutting-edge technologies, but also benefited more Chinese patients with its powerful spillover effect.

Roche leveraged the influence of the CIIE to have 10 new drugs/indications approved in China in the first half of this year alone, further fulfilling the unmet needs of Chinese patients.

At this year's CIIE, Roche Pharma will exhibit more than 10 blockbuster new drugs or indications, covering broad-spectrum oncology, hematology, rare diseases, breast cancer, gynecological tumors, immuno-oncology, influenza and other major diseases.

Among them, the world's first innovative drug targeting NTRK and ROS1 has been included in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Imported Drug List, bringing a new option to Chinese cancer patients.

In the field of hematology, Roche will present a series of innovative drugs that will help improve the five-year survival rate of Chinese patients with lymphoma to a level on par with that in developed countries.

Among them, Gazyva was approved in the first half of this year, and Polivy has also been included in the pilot green channel scheme of Tianjin Free Trade Zone, which is expected to allow Chinese patients to get early access to the drug.

In addition, Roche will also showcase three innovative products for rare diseases to help improve the availability of healthcare services and access to innovative drugs for patients in China.

"Thanks to the strong spillover effect of the CIIE, many of Roche's innovative products on display in the past three years have already been introduced into China in an accelerated manner, with their clinical value fully unleashed to further meet the unmet needs of Chinese patients," said Vivian Bian, CEO of Roche Pharma China.

"The CIIE also provides an excellent platform for us to connect with our ecosystem partners and develop a patient-centric ecosystem," she said.

"As a long-term partner of CIIE, this year we expect more of our innovative products and solutions to leverage the expo platform to benefit Chinese patients as early as possible.

"We will continue to work with all partners to build an open, cooperative, and innovative local health ecosystem, and contribute to the grand blueprint of the Healthy China 2030 initiative."

Roche has been delivering on its long-term commitment to China by continuously expanding its footprint over the past 27 years. At this year's CIIE, it will work with the government, pharma peers, universities and research institutions to present a number of innovative achievements and commitments in a joint bid to accelerate healthcare innovation in China and empower the local health ecosystem.



One latest highlight is the Roche Accelerator, with an investment of nearly 300 million yuan (US$46.9 million), which will debut at CIIE. It is, globally, Roche's first in-house accelerator and will work with outstanding local biotech and pharma companies to help drive healthcare innovation in China through R&D partnerships with Chinese companies.

In recent years, China has been enabling the transition from a focus on disease treatment to people's well-being. Roche is actively responding to this call by promoting "early detection, early diagnosis, and early treatment" of cancer to help reduce the mortality rate and save social costs.

At the CIIE, Roche will join hands with several local partners to launch a strategic alliance to build an online/offline integrated system, promote an ecosystem for early cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment, and improve the survival and quality of life for Chinese patients.

Roche has been driven over the past 125 years by the purpose of "doing now what patients need next" through solid innovation. By leveraging the CIIE, Roche will continue to expand its footprint in China, share its global experience, and create a healthy future for people around the world.

