Two companies merge to redefine Chinese coffee experience

﻿ Gao Ceng
Gao Ceng
  17:40 UTC+8, 2022-12-19       0
The merger of Coffee Commune Ltd and Coffee Society Ltd will create a fully integrated coffee powerhouse with a product range tailored to the market needs.
Coffee Commune, founded by German social entrepreneur Eric Baden (right), has developed a robust, integrated coffee value chain from seed to cup, focusing on product quality and social impact. Coffee Society, founded by Australian celebrity chef David Laris (left), has developed coffee brands, such as JOJO Bean, and established itself in the Chinese food and beverage world and online marketplaces.

Two China-focused coffee brands, Coffee Commune and Coffee Society, have united to create a fully integrated coffee business.

The merger of Coffee Commune Ltd and Coffee Society Ltd will create a fully integrated coffee powerhouse that serves the business-to-consumer and business-to-business marketplaces with a product range tailored to the market needs.

Coffee Commune Ltd was founded in 2016 by German social entrepreneur Eric Baden and has developed a robust, integrated coffee value chain from seed to cup, focusing on product quality and social impact.

Coffee Society Ltd, founded in 2020 by celebrity chef David Laris, has developed coffee brands, such as JOJO Bean, and established itself in the Chinese food and beverage world and online marketplace.

"This merger is going to make us stronger and more flexible, allowing us to develop and market the finest coffee products at great price points. I am so honored to be partnering with Eric and Coffee Commune, whose values and mission are very much aligned with our own," says Laris.

The new Coffee Commune will be a coffee lifestyle company that allows consumers to actively engage in shaping a coffee culture with Chinese characteristics.

"This process starts by working directly with coffee farmers and ends with consumer engagement and education. Our focus is on product quality and social responsibility. With the merger of Coffee Society and Coffee Commune we have assembled a world class team to pioneer the transformation of the China coffee market," said Baden.

Some latest projects focused on Yunnan coffee will be released soon.

Coffee Commune / Ti Gong

Coffee Commune's coffee farm in Yunnan Province, southwestern China

