China's KBVIP launches EU's 1st PBCD industry alliance in Hungary

Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2022-12-20       0
Shanghai Kuaibu New Energy Technology (KBVIP) of China initiated the European Union 's first PBCD industry alliance on Monday.
Shanghai Kuaibu New Energy Technology (KBVIP) of China initiated the European Union 's first PBCD (photovoltaic, battery storage power station, high power charging and battery diagnosis) industry alliance on Monday.

As the first Chinese high-tech enterprise to bring a PBCD-integrated smart power station solution into Hungary, the creation of the Hungarian PBCD Industry Alliance means Hungary is taking the lead in building a PBCD network within the EU.

It will be committed to promoting green energy industry policies and standards, and will play an essential role in enhancing China-EU electrification cooperation, said Liu Zekun, KBVIP's representative for Hungary.

At the launch ceremony for the industry alliance, KBVIP also released "Sunnic" smart micro-grid system for PBCD, a solution for the next generation of electric vehicle-supercharging network and zero-carbon park services.

KBVIP signed on October 5 its first PBCD pilot project agreement with Intretech Hungary in Budapest, marking the launch of its first overseas PBCD project in Hungary.

