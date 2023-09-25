﻿
Huawei's new-product launch back with a bang

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:21 UTC+8, 2023-09-25
Huawei resumed its tradition of hosting new-product launch ceremonies and the deafening roar of public applause and cheers made the Shenzhen event more like a show for superstars.
People's craze about Huawei becomes obvious when a new-product launch ceremony turns into an occasion for fans to salute the Chinese tech giant.

This, in turn, quickly transforms into an Internet rage with many posts topping the list of the most searched news.

The gala event, held on Monday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, where Huawei is headquartered, resumed the company's tradition of hosting launch ceremonies in super big stadiums that can host hundreds of thousands of people.

The ceremony is held in Shenzhen Stadium.

At the ceremony, Huawei unveiled a set of flagship products, including pads, television sets, watches, eye glasses, wireless earphones and smart cars, all of which are connected by its powerful technologies and aim at the best of its rivals.

Yu Chendong, executive director and CEO of Huawei's consumer business, was a bit hesitant to use "leading way ahead" to describe Huawei's new products this time, but people at the site and those online made it a carnival by echoeing "leading way ahead" throughout the ceremony and all over the screens.

A screenshot of Huawei's posts topping the list of the most searched news

People at the event were naturally enthusiastic – considering the absence of such a grand occasion over the past few years due to the pandemic as well as the United States' sanctions against Huawei.

The deafening roar of applause and cheers made it more like a show for superstars.

"Leading way ahead" (遥遥领先) covers the broadcasting screen

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
