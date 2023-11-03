CEO of COACH China eyes more partnerships at this year's CIIE

Yann Bozec, president and CEO of COACH China and president of Tapestry Asia Pacific, is returning to the CIIE and will unveil new products at the event.

Yann Bozec is eager to share new insights and opportunities at the annual CIIE gathering.

Bozec, president and CEO of COACH China and president of Tapestry Asia Pacific, has been a part of the CIIE since 2019. He always makes time to engage with guests and partners at the exhibition booth.

“With strong spillover effects, diversified cooperation opportunities, and an open partnership, the CIIE is an important platform we embrace every year to continue our incredible journey,” he said.

“We look forward to experiencing more exciting possibilities on this stage. The annual gathering demonstrates China’s efforts at continuous opening-up every year.”

Using recycled, repurposed, and renewable materials, COACH’s circular sub-brand — Coachtopia is being introduced at this year’s CIIE.

It reinvents the entire product life cycle, starting from the beginning, by utilizing trash to create new materials and creating designs for goods that can be recycled, repurposed, and given new life.

The launch of the COACH (Re)Loved initiative in China in March came about because Tapestry and the fashion industry view sustainability as a critical commercial necessity. The program, which is already receiving favorable responses and has become a crucial part of the brand’s future circularity goal, aims to build a circular ecosystem by repairing, reinventing, and recycling used and broken products.

The latest phase in Tapestry’s effort to become a values-driven, people-centered business that strikes a balance between genuine fashion authority and significant, constructive change is the “Fabric of Change” ESG strategy.

“We are always willing to establish more partnerships to jointly promote the continuous development of China’s fashion industry and fully satisfy the yearning and pursuits of Chinese consumers for a better life,” he said.

After almost two decades in China, the three Tapestry brands — Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman — now boast over 380 outlets in over 90 Chinese cities.

Customer expectations and tastes are evolving, and Tapestry has adapted its business and has become more agile.

The business has been adapting to the most recent developments in the retail industry, such as the move toward e-commerce, the changing role of stores, and consumers’ priorities, which are increasingly driven by their values.

Considering Chinese Gen Z as a primary target market, it is taking note of their strong affinity for high-quality brands as well as their high level of digital engagement, curiosity, and constant search for new ideas.

It’s not just about locating and interacting with customers but also about learning how they prefer to shop.

Part of its strategy to reach customers where they are has been developing innovative ways to communicate with them and acquiring new, younger clients through digital platforms.

“For Tapestry and our brands, China is not only a market but also a source of inspiration for breakthroughs and fashion innovation,” Bozec said.

Tapestry has watched the rapid expansion of China’s fashion sector in the last decade and has worked to promote Chinese design power.

It has been aggressively collaborating with local artists and new talent in recent years.

In 2021, the “China Cool” program was created in conjunction with Chinese universities, with the goal of encouraging students to further explore the fashion business and assisting ambitious young talent to walk onto a larger platform through a series of empowerment efforts.

It has cooperated with young Chinese designers and artists in order to reflect the Chinese fashion trend and inspire more self-expression.

It aims to break down barriers and attract young consumers by reinventing heritage symbols with innovation through the expression of local culture.

At last year’s CIIE, it collaborated with Chinese brand White Rabbit, which struck a chord with customers, invoking nostalgia while also piquing the interest of Gen Z and millennials.

Shanghai is especially significant to Tapestry because it is the host city of the CIIE. When COACH celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2021, it brought the global premiere of their winter show to Shanghai.

An optimal business environment, a number of beneficial policies, and the inclusive and enthusiastic city spirit have jointly strengthened Tapestry’s confidence and ambition to deepen its roots here.

“We look forward to meeting more young dreams, and together with our partners to explore the infinite possibilities of young Chinese design talent,” Bozec said.