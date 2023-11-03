Takeda brings groundbreaking products and therapies to the 6th CIIE

R&D-driven digital biopharmaceutical leader Takeda, which has a strong presence at CIIE, has accelerated its development strategy from "China Aspiration" to "China Elevation."

Global R&D-driven digital biopharmaceutical leader Takeda made a significant presence at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), showcasing innovation prowess, while actively pursuing partnerships with local tech and innovation firms to deepen its China expansion strategy.

In an 800-square-meter booth, the company showcased the latest products and robust pipelines across its core therapeutic areas.

Sean Shan, president of Takeda China, emphasized the importance of the CIIE as a platform for international cooperation and introducing the global technological and innovative achievements.

“We are presenting a range of cutting-edge products and breakthrough therapies in our focused areas at this year’s CIIE, along with digital innovations,” Shan said.

Takeda’s booth at the CIIE epitomized the concepts of green and smart innovation. It applied 3D printing technology to create a unique top ceiling structure for the pharmaceutical pavilion.

Additionally, the use of recycled wood panels underscored Takeda’s commitment to sustainability and environmental values.

The Takeda booth integrated various digital applications with interactive elements. Notably, Takeda unveiled its first digital humanoid character, EDA, offering a futuristic experience in the realm of medical digital technology.

At the CIIE, Takeda presented several groundbreaking products and therapies in core areas such as gastroenterology, oncology, rare diseases and plasma-derived products. Many of them are first-in-China or best-in-class treatment that can help to address the urgent unmet needs of Chinese patients.

In the field of gastroenterology, Takeda presented products like Teduglutide (Revestive) and the new indication for eradicating Helicobacter pylori.

In rare genetic and blood disorders, it showcased products like Livtencity for CMV infection post-transplant, Susoctocog alfa (Obizur) for rare bleeding disorders, Vonicog alfa (Vonvendi), and Adynovate, a new generation recombinant human factor VIII dose calculation software – myPKFiT 3.0.

As a leader in the global plasma-derived therapies sector, it displayed the innovative blood products such as Human Albumin and the world’s first fully closed infusion system for albumin — Flexbumin. Innovative products in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies are also exhibited this year.

In addition to showcasing innovative products, Takeda will host over 10 thematic events during the CIIE in collaboration with industry partners. These events cover the areas of disease education, diagnostic capabilities, digital innovations, patient services, and employer branding.

Takeda has a deep-rooted connection with the CIIE. Leveraging the CIIE to expedite the introduction of its cutting-edge global products, solutions and aspirational plan in China, the company has accelerated its development strategy from “China Aspiration” to “China Elevation.”

Takeda is now among the top 10 multinational pharmaceutical companies in the Chinese market.

Digital strategy is a crucial pillar of the “China Elevation” strategy, the company revealed.

Takeda’s digital footprint in China continues expanding. Before the CIIE, Takeda China, in partnership with Fudan University, announced the establishment of Takeda Digital Innovation Academy.

This collaboration aims to leverage both strengths to drive digital healthcare industry transformation, providing original and breakthrough digital medical solutions to Chinese and global patients.

At the CIIE this year, Takeda has brought the digital solutions or digital therapies from TakedaSpark, showing its latest progress from the digital transformation strategy.

TakedaSpark — the open-innovation incubator — has attracted over 200 domestic startups, and 12 Proof of Concept projects are currently underway in disease areas such as rare diseases and digestive diseases.

myPKFiT 3.0 — the latest version of its pharmacokinetic dosing software and patient app, for instance, for hemophilia A patients is a highlight at the expo. The software application has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration for application of approval. It allows patients and healthcare professionals to tailor the treatment regimen to their needs based on their latest blood measurement levels.

With the launch of the “China Elevation” strategy, Takeda has been accelerating its research and development, and new launches to provide wider access for Chinese patients to innovative therapies. In addition, the company has actively engaged with local partners to co-create an innovative ecosystem for the advancement of the healthcare sector to ultimately enhance the well-being of patients.

Early this year, Takeda signed agreements with Belief BioMed, Hutchison and a subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical, showing its commitment to deepening the presence in the Chinese market and supporting Chinese pharmaceutical innovations.

In October, Takeda China collaborated with Fudan University’s Institute of Intelligent Medicine to jointly establish the Takeda Digital Innovation Academy. It aims to drive transformation in the digital healthcare sector, delivering innovative and groundbreaking digital medical solutions for patients in China and around the world.

Takeda China has also signed a cooperation agreement with Belief BioMed Inc, securing the exclusive license for the commercialization of BBM-H901 in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. This partnership will empower patients with hemophilia B by offering them access to an innovative treatment option, as the two companies jointly drive sustainable development of gene therapies.

Since its debut in 2018, Takeda has been on a continuous journey to advance its China strategy. Over the past years, the company has been making substantial investments in China, with a prospective launch of over 15 innovative new medicines by 2024 to address the unmet medical needs of over 10 millions of Chinese patients.

Thanks to the strong commitment by the central government on the accelerated registration pathway and greater access measure, more than 10 of these 15 innovative new medicines have already received approval since 2020.

Takeda announced its “China Elevation” strategy at the beginning of FY2022. This strategy encompasses various aspects, including acceleration of new launches, participation of global simultaneous development, exploring of business models and partnership as well as talent development.

By continuous targeted investment in China and elevating China as a standalone business unit, Takeda is well-positioned to harness the full potential of China, the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market.

This commitment underscores Takeda’s dedication to delivering innovative healthcare solutions to meet the evolving needs of Chinese patients, the company said.