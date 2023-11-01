Sanofi proud to be at CIIE for the 6th consecutive year

French giant Sanofi is participating in the CIIE for the sixth time with the theme "Miracles of Science," highlighting innovative pharmaceuticals and therapies.

With the theme “Chasing the Miracles of Science to Improve People’s Lives,” Sanofi is participating in the China International Import Expo for the sixth time, highlighting innovative medications and treatments as well as the most recent achievements in global research and development.

The French company, a long-time participant and committed contributor to China’s healthcare strategy and one of the first multinational companies to enter China 41 years ago, will focus on first-in-class innovations in the field of immunology at this edition of the expo.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson praised CIIE’s role in fostering dialogue and accelerating the introduction of innovations.

“As China’s most significant exhibition, CIIE has benefited various multinationals, including Sanofi. We are further encouraged by China’s excellent performance in 2023 and we look forward to continuing our collaboration and partnerships, including the Healthy China 2023 initiative,” he said.

At this year’s CIIE, Sanofi’s emphasis is on first-in-class/best-in-class innovations. It is also the latest indication of the ongoing efforts to introduce global assets to China more rapidly.

Sanofi’s medicines and vaccines address 7 out of China’s 10 most life-threatening diseases and the company has an extensive pipeline covering immuno-inflammation, oncology, neurology, rare diseases, rare blood disorders and vaccines, the majority of which have first or best-in-class potential as well as a broad range of technology platforms, including AI, data science and computational to further improve its R&D productivity. Since 2019, Sanofi China has participated in over 90 percent of its global R&D projects in parallel with other markets.

This year, China approved Sanofi’s biologic Dupixent® for use in children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, making it the first and only biologic medicine approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis from infancy to adulthood. It is also the first treatment approved for adults in China with prurigo nodularis.

In the past few years, Sanofi has continued to push forward scientific research in AD as well as for the improvement of standardized systems for diagnosis, treatment, and long-term management of AD in China.

Also this year, positive Phase 3 results made Dupixent® the only investigational biologic for COPD to demonstrate a significant reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations by 30 percent compared to placebo.

With potential new indications for dermatological and respiratory diseases, it is also preparing to establish a complete diagnosis, treatment, and disease management cycle for patients to protect their health.

Another unique innovation that stands out is Beyfortus®, world’s first monoclonal antibody that is approved to protect all infants from lower respiratory tract disease caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

In May, the Centre for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration granted Beyfortus® priority review status, signifying that the first RSV immunization for all infant populations in China is now being reviewed expeditiously.

In the field of rare diseases, Nexviazyme®, which was introduced in the United States in 2021 for patients one year and older with late-onset Pompe disease, is expected to be approved by China’s NMPA later this year.

Tzield™, which was approved in the United States last year for the treatment of diabetes, is the first and only therapeutic agent to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and children 8 years and older.

Complete value chain in China

Sanofi has demonstrated its long-term commitment by establishing a complete value chain presence in China and forging local partnerships. It has three manufacturing sites, four research and development facilities, 12 regional offices and one digital innovation hub.

In 2021, Sanofi’s first global research institute, the Sanofi Institute for Biomedical Research, was established in China, concentrating on cutting-edge biological research into major diseases such as immune inflammation, rare diseases, rare blood disorders, neurology, and oncology.

It also ranked first in the Top Employer award for three consecutive years and was granted outstanding corporate citizenship in the areas of community and environment. It is also actively pursuing collaborations with digital players, biotechs, and other local partners to investigate innovative health solutions based on AI and cutting-edge technologies that will help China’s healthcare ecosystem flourish.

In order to make it easier for people in China to get new medicines and healthcare solutions approved faster, Sanofi and the NMPA Research Base for Drug and Medical Device Regulatory Science set up a Real-World Study Center in the Hainan Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone earlier this year.

As the 60th anniversary of cordial relations between China and France approaches in 2024, a favorable environment has been created for Sanofi’s development in China, Hudson observed.