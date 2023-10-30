﻿
Roche Diagnostics to debut innovative products at CIIE

  08:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Roche Diagnostics will bring the cobas pro, cobas pure integrated solutions, the cobas 5800 system, and the RSC_cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer at the CIIE this year.
  08:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Roche Diagnostics is participating in the CIIE for the sixth consecutive year with four products geared toward hospital laboratories debuting at this year’s event.

Roche Diagnostics is participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the sixth consecutive year. With the theme “focusing on innovation, leaping into the future,” the company will display its latest diagnostic solutions and products, some of which will be introduced in China for the first time.

As the value of diagnosis in clinical decision-making increases, Roche Diagnostics has increased its investment in laboratory innovation to meet the growing demand for diverse and high-quality tests, in order to maximize testing efficiency with limited resources to benefit the greatest number of patients.

This year marks the debut on the CIIE stage of four products geared toward hospital laboratories. These are the cobas pro and cobas pure integrated solutions, the cobas 5800 system, and the RSC_cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer.

The cobas pro and cobas pure integrated solutions are both new members of the cobas family of systems, which break through the limitation of time and space to provide consistent standardized operating systems for laboratories of different sizes.

As a new iteration of Serum Work Area (clinical chemistry and immunochemistry) laboratory solutions, the cobas pro is a scalable modular solution that can deliver up to 4,400 tests per hour, with 93 percent of Roche immunoassays having reaction times of 18 minutes or less. By connecting the cobas connection modules, it can achieve mid-to-high volume clinical chemistry and immunological testing needs.

The cobas pure solution is able to combine clinical chemistry, immunochemistry and ISE testing on just 2 square meters.

The cobas pure solutions combine clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, and ISE diagnostic testing with a footprint of just 2 square meters, giving labs with limited space access to a menu of nearly 200 diagnostics tests, including many high-value assays.

Roche Diagnostics developed the RSC_cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer in collaboration with its Chinese partner, Sunostik Medical Technology Co Ltd. RSC_cobas t 711 is especially designed for Chinese market and offers ease of use, continuous operation, and maximized productivity while ensuring operator safety and delivering accurate results to help support better patient care.

The cobas 5800 system is the newest member of the Roche Molecular Work Area. With a footprint of only 1 square meter, the system maximizes productivity and meets urgent requests with on-demand tests, using fully automated and standard workflows.

While introducing new products, Roche Diagnostics is also committed to enhancing digital innovation and expanding its domestic layout in China. Roche Diagnostics continues to provide exceptional digital solutions and create a “patient-centered” medical ecosystem with its partners and innovative products by leveraging Roche’s expertise in pharmaceutical and diagnostics.

As the digital brand of Roche Diagnostics, Lanyun combines five digital value streams, namely Smart Lab, Digital POC, Digital Pathology, CDS&Insights and Digital Service.

The Roche Clinical Diagnostics Support is based on the clinical pathway of National Health Commissions. It generates a database by integrating diagnostic medical knowledge from credible medical literature. The database contains over 500 diseases affecting nearly 80 percent of hospitalized patients and is deployed in a digital format to doctors’ workstations, considerably accelerating diagnosis and treatment and reducing hospital costs.

Roche Diagnostics is also displaying a new class of diagnostic algorithms at CIIE. Elecsys GAAD, an in-vitro diagnostic multivariate index assay, intends to provide a semi-quantitative result by combining in an algorithm the quantitative measurements of Elecsys AFP assay and Elecsys PIVKA‑II assay in human serum and plasma with gender and age, which is an aid in diagnosis of early stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC).

At this year’s CIIE, while demonstrating new products, Roche Diagnostics will also establish cooperation with local partners, showcasing its commitment to advancing in-vitro diagnostics for the benefit of Chinese patients.

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China, stated that the CIIE not only enables the company to showcase its innovative products to the entire world and boost economic and trade exchange, but also offers an excellent opportunity for Roche Diagnostics’ continued development in the Chinese market.

“Thanks to the spillover effects of CIIE over the past few years, Roche Diagnostics has been able to accelerate the introduction of new products and services in China. We will also bring world-leading diagnostic solutions and products to this year’s CIIE, with the hope of achieving deeper communication and cooperation with more outstanding enterprises in support of the ‘Healthy China 2030 Initiative’ and benefiting more Chinese patients,” said Yiu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
