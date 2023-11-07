Sanofi's Dupixent® steals the spotlight at the expo

The China International Import Expo features Sanofi's biologic Dupixent®, which has breakthrough efficacy for atopic dermatitis and advanced respiratory disease.

Sanofi has brought its innovative atopic dermatitis (AD) disease medication Dupixent® to the CIIE for six years in a row, and its approval process has been expedited by its participation every year.

In recent years, Sanofi has continued to advance scientific development as well as diagnosis and treatment standards and models for AD, as well as encouraged the improvement of standardized diagnosis and treatment and long-term management systems for AD in China.

This year, China approved Dupixent® for use in children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, making it the first and only biologic drug approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis from infancy to adulthood.

Earlier this year, the National Medical Products Administration approved it to treat prurigo nodosa (PN) in adults, making it the first and only medicine approved for the skin disease in China.

When positive Phase 3 data was released earlier this year, Dupixent® became the first investigational biologic for COPD to show a 30 percent drop in moderate or severe acute exacerbations compared to a placebo.

A monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling pathways of interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13), it calms an overactive immune system but does not suppress it.

The company continues to expand local partnerships with new schemes and activities to help AD patients.

With potential new indications for dermatological and respiratory disorders, it is also prepared to build a complete diagnosis, treatment, and disease management cycle for patients to preserve their health.

"Through the journey of Dupixent® during the previous editions of the expo, we have a first-hand idea of how China is accelerating the introduction of breakthrough innovative medicines to meet urgent clinical needs. We also benefited from that initiative, with five indications for one single medicine over the last five years," Vicky Tse, general manager of Sanofi Specialty Care China, said.

Medical specialists advocate for early discovery, early control, and full disease lifecycle tracking and management to fully relieve patients' distress and allow them to enjoy a healthy life.

To track the disease lifecycle, patients are told to use the ADCT (Atopic Dermatitis Control Tool) and EASI (Eczema Area and Severity Index).

It also intends to use the exhibition to demonstrate the possibilities for treating respiratory ailments.

A number of activities will begin next year as it prepares to partner with medical institutions on disease education programs and to improve the perception of respiratory disease, particularly its impact and burden on family members and society as a whole.

A new project to collect clinical and illness data on type 2 inflammation-related respiratory diseases was unveiled to boost scientific research and clinical investigations.

Professor Chen Ruchong of the State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease and the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease thinks that the new initiative will make the best use of data and smart technologies to improve the ability to find and share scientific research data resources and to make it easier to treat and diagnose diseases.

