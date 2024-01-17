Biz / Company

Japan Airlines appoints first female president

Xinhua
  17:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0
Japan Airlines (JAL) has decided to promote its senior executive Mitsuko Tottori to the position of president, the company announced on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  17:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0
Japan Airlines appoints first female president
CFP

Japan Airlines' current president Yuji Akasaka and new president Mitsuko Tottori attend a press conference in Tokyo, Japan January 17.

Japan Airlines (JAL) has decided to promote its senior executive Mitsuko Tottori to the position of president, the company announced on Wednesday.

Tottori, 59, now representative director and senior managing executive officer, will become the first female president of the Japanese carrier as she assumes the post on April 1.

Tottori, who joined the airline in 1985, will also become the first JAL president with a flight attendant background, according to the biography attached to the company's online statement.

Yuji Akasaka, the current president, will become chairman with representative authority after April 1.

In 2020, Tottori, as senior vice president for cabin attendants, facilitated the secondment of the company's cabin attendants to municipalities and other companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the airline industry faced difficult business conditions, Nikkei Asia reported.

Last year, the Japanese government approved a women's empowerment policy that aims to raise the ratio of female board members to more than 30 percent by 2030 at companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The move came as companies in the country lag behind the United States and Europe in promoting women to managerial positions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     