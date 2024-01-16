Biz / Company

E-commerce agreement to bring South Korean products to China market

The Eland Group and Alibaba's Cainiao signed an international logistics business agreement to bring quality products from South Korea to the Chinese e-commerce market.
The Eland Group and Alibaba's Cainiao announced the signing of an international logistics business agreement in Shanghai on Tuesday, which aims to provide a more efficient solution for quality products from South Korea to enter the Chinese e-commerce market.

Under the agreement, Eland will introduce South Korean products, starting with children's clothing, to the Chinese e-commerce market through reverse direct purchase. Cainiao will provide one-stop cross-border logistics services to improve logistics efficiency and reduce transport costs.

This strategic partnership is expected to help both gain a market lead in the fierce international logistics competition, and further facilitate the Chinese and South Korean e-commerce markets.

Eland has been committed to introducing South Korean products since its establishment in 1994.

It is now making the E-Innovation Valley in Minhang District the location for its corporate headquarters, research and development center, as well as support facilities. With this cooperation with Cainiao, the valley would also become a base for cross-border trade of South Korean products.

Kidikidi, a South Korean e-commerce platform for infants and toddlers founded in 2020 that focuses on fashionable children's apparel, would be the first brand introduced through the Reverse Direct Mall within the first half of this year. Under the agreement, Kidikidi will join Tmall International under Alibaba, while all logistics and customs clearance services will be provided by Cainiao.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
