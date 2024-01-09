Biz / Company

Shanghai firm unveils global AI education standard

  17:03 UTC+8, 2024-01-09       0
To make education more individualized, intelligent, and fair, Squirrel AI Learning launched world's first adaptive AI learning model and a global AI education industry standard.
Shanghai-based Squirrel AI Learning has launched the world's first adaptive AI learning model and introduced a global AI education industry standard to make education more personalized, intelligent and fair.

At the AIAED (Artificial Intelligence + Adaptive Education) conference, industry officials said vertical and adaptive language models will transform the education system, which has generated a US$40 billion market for 300 million consumers.

The adaptive AI model from Squirrel AI Learning covers all subjects and integrates them into professional learning devices. Based on data from 24 million students and 10 billion learning behaviors, it adapts to tailored and intelligent needs, unlike ChatGPT.

Li Haoyang, chairman of Squirrel AI Learning, stated at the AIAED conference that it makes sense to "understand" students and provide personal and practical goals.

The meeting also introduced the IEEE P3428 Standard for Large Language Model Agents for AI Education, a global AI education standard. The world's largest technical professional body, IEEE, approved Squirrel AI Learning's release.

Li called it a milestone in the company's global expansion plans.

Founded in 2014, Shanghai-based Squirrel is selling its learning devices in 2,000 stores countrywide.

Industry officials claimed iFlytek, TAL Education and Squirrel AI Learning are China's top three AI learning device and service vendors, while Huawei, Alibaba and Baidu are considering expansion in the sector.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
