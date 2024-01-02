Biz / Company

Huawei reveal new phone at pop-up event in Sinan Mansions

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
Tech company says the nova 12, which made its debut on December 26, features 5G functions and Kirin processors and costs from 2,999 yuan, making it more affordable for fans.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0

People interested in Huawei's new nova 12 series can check out the phones at a pop-up event in Shanghai's downtown Sinan Mansions before placing a presale order or buy one directly from Friday.

Compared with Huawei's Mate series, the nova features are designed for young people and at more affordable prices. The new Huawei nova 12, which made its debut on December 26, featuring 5G functions and Kirin processors, costs from 2,999 yuan (US$422), making it an attractive choice for Huawei fans.

The 5G availability in more models, including nova 12, means Huawei has solved 5G chip supply problems, industry insiders said.

Huawei reveal new phone at pop-up event in Sinan Mansions
Ti Gong

People pass Sinan Mansions with a Huawei nova poster on the wall.

Huawei has been one of the fastest-growing Chinese smartphone brands in the domestic market since September. It's expected to become a competitive rival with Apple in China this year, researchers said.

The local event, held through January 17, invites visitors to the checkpoints in the Sinan Mansions in Huangpu District. Huawei's huge posters and checkpoints have been set up in the region.

People can post pictures in a special zone in Xiaohongshu (Red), integrating topics covering fashion, art photography, digital innovation and daily life. The "No. 12" blue color with high saturation, used in nova 12, will become a trendy color in 2024, said Huawei.

Besides Shanghai, the pop-up events will also be held in Chongqing and Chengdu, with pop stars and fashion influencers involved.

Huawei reveal new phone at pop-up event in Sinan Mansions
Ti Gong

Huawei's new nova 12, costing from 2,999 yuan, is an attractive choice for Huawei fans.

If you go:

Huawei nova pop-up event

Time: whole day, through January 27

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: 509 Fuxing Road M. near Sinan Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
Fuxing Road
Sinan Mansions
Kirin
Apple
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     