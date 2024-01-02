Huawei reveal new phone at pop-up event in Sinan Mansions

Tech company says the nova 12, which made its debut on December 26, features 5G functions and Kirin processors and costs from 2,999 yuan, making it more affordable for fans.

People interested in Huawei's new nova 12 series can check out the phones at a pop-up event in Shanghai's downtown Sinan Mansions before placing a presale order or buy one directly from Friday.

Compared with Huawei's Mate series, the nova features are designed for young people and at more affordable prices. The new Huawei nova 12, which made its debut on December 26, featuring 5G functions and Kirin processors, costs from 2,999 yuan (US$422), making it an attractive choice for Huawei fans.



The 5G availability in more models, including nova 12, means Huawei has solved 5G chip supply problems, industry insiders said.



Huawei has been one of the fastest-growing Chinese smartphone brands in the domestic market since September. It's expected to become a competitive rival with Apple in China this year, researchers said.



The local event, held through January 17, invites visitors to the checkpoints in the Sinan Mansions in Huangpu District. Huawei's huge posters and checkpoints have been set up in the region.



People can post pictures in a special zone in Xiaohongshu (Red), integrating topics covering fashion, art photography, digital innovation and daily life. The "No. 12" blue color with high saturation, used in nova 12, will become a trendy color in 2024, said Huawei.

Besides Shanghai, the pop-up events will also be held in Chongqing and Chengdu, with pop stars and fashion influencers involved.

If you go:

Huawei nova pop-up event



Time: whole day, through January 27

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: 509 Fuxing Road M. near Sinan Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai