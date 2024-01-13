Volkswagen Group global deliveries hits 9.24 mln units in 2023

Biz / Company

The Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries in 2023 by 12 percent to 9.24 million vehicles, Germany's biggest car manufacturer said on Friday.

"It is positive that all major brands and all regions are growing," said Oliver Blume, CEO of the Volkswagen Group. The only exceptions in the passenger car segment were the luxury brands Lamborghini and Bentley, which together delivered 23,700 vehicles, a decline of 3 percent year-on-year.

The group's global all-electric vehicle (BEV) sales grew 34.7 percent and reached 771,100 units.

As Europe is effectively banning new combustion engines by 2035, Volkswagen is planning to significantly increase the share of electric cars in its fleet in the coming years. By 2025, the share in Europe should grow to 30 percent, before reaching 80 percent by the end of the decade.

China remained Volkswagen's largest single market, with deliveries slightly up to 3.24 million vehicles last year. The all-electric models were "also a growth driver here," increasing by 23.2 percent to 191,800 units, the company said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
