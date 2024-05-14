Novartis China president promoted to CCO, international

Novartis China president Ingrid Zhang will be leading the Commercial & Launch Strategy team in the company's headquarters in Switzerland starting June 1.

Ti Gong

Novartis China President Ingrid Zhang is promoted to chief commercial officer, international, which includes all markets outside the United States.

She will be leading the Commercial & Launch Strategy team in the company's headquarters in Switzerland starting June 1.

Current Novartis Japan President Leo Lee will take over as the new China president at that time.

Zhang has been president of Novartis Pharmaceuticals (China) since April 1, 2017.

Prior to joining Novartis in 2011, she held management roles for multinational pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca and Pfizer in different locations.