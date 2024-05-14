﻿
Biz / Company

Novartis China president promoted to CCO, international

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:02 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
Novartis China president Ingrid Zhang will be leading the Commercial & Launch Strategy team in the company's headquarters in Switzerland starting June 1.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:02 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
Novartis China president promoted to CCO, international
Ti Gong

Novartis China president Ingrid Zhang will be promoted to chief commercial officer, international.

Novartis China President Ingrid Zhang is promoted to chief commercial officer, international, which includes all markets outside the United States.

She will be leading the Commercial & Launch Strategy team in the company's headquarters in Switzerland starting June 1.

Current Novartis Japan President Leo Lee will take over as the new China president at that time.

Zhang has been president of Novartis Pharmaceuticals (China) since April 1, 2017.

Prior to joining Novartis in 2011, she held management roles for multinational pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca and Pfizer in different locations.

Novartis China president promoted to CCO, international
Ti Gong

Current Novartis Japan President Leo Lee will take over as new China president effective June 1.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pfizer
AstraZeneca
Novartis
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     