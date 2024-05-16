Shanghai at the forefront of carbon reduction efforts

Bailonggang sewage plant leverages photovoltaic electricity generated at sewage plants to produce, store and use hydrogen while wastewater becomes a valuable source of energy.

Shanghai is making full use of technology to help the nation achieve its "dual carbon" goals.

Sewage treatment, an energy-intensive industry, contributes 1-2 percent of China's total carbon emissions, making reduction efforts crucial to achieve the nation's targets of reaching peak of carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060.

The Shanghai Bailonggang sewage plant, leverages photovoltaic electricity generated at sewage plants for water electrolysis to produce, store and use hydrogen.

At the plant, wastewater is transformed from a mere byproduct to a valuable source of energy.



Lu Yufei , vice president of Shanghai CEO Environmental Protection Technology Co, said the project utilizes advanced metal solid-state hydrogen storage technology to provide electricity and heating from stored hydrogen units, which is not only safe but also stable.

The project also emphasizes maximizing energy utilization to generate economic benefits from both primary and by-products.

Since its launch in May 2023, the project has achieved significant milestones during its trial phase, including the production of over 25,000 Nm3 of green hydrogen (with a purity of 99.9999 percent), over 10,000 kWh of electricity generation, and the recovery of over 36,000 MJ of thermal energy.

As the project continues to make strides in green energy production, it represents a beacon of hope for a cleaner, more sustainable future, reaffirming Shanghai's position as a global leader in environmental innovation and resource management.