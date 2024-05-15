﻿
Biz / Company

ByteDance enters the AI arena with cost-effective Doubao

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:31 UTC+8, 2024-05-15       0
Entry into the AI space does not occur in a vacuum, as China boasts a vibrant ecosystem of AI language models, but an advantage for the TikTok parent may be its huge user base.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:31 UTC+8, 2024-05-15       0

ByteDance, parent firm of TikTok and Douyin, unveiled its own generative AI model Doubao in China on Wednesday, joining the AI capability battlefield in China with low cost and rich application scenarios.

The new Doubao can deal with 120 billion tokens for text and 30 million pictures daily. The highlight of the model is the cost, as it is "99 percent" lower than the current business-oriented AI models in China, ByteDance said.

ByteDance's entry into the AI space does not occur in a vacuum, as China boasts a vibrant ecosystem of AI language models, such as Baidu's Ernie Bot, Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen and SenseTime's SenseNova.

ByteDance enters the AI arena with cost-effective Doubao
SHINE

The AI model has been widely used in sectors such as finance, science research and automotive sectors, beyond Douyin's entertainment category.

The advantage of Doubao may be ByteDance's huge user base in China covering Douyin and other apps. Before its official release, Doubao, as an AI bot app, has become the most popular one in AIGC (AI generative content) category in stores including Apple's App Store. Its monthly active user base has reached 26 million, said the company.

It's not clear whether TikTok users can use Doubao.

The AI model has been widely used in various sectors like finance, science research and automotive sectors, beyond Douyin's entertainment category.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
ByteDance
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     