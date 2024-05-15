ByteDance enters the AI arena with cost-effective Doubao

Entry into the AI space does not occur in a vacuum, as China boasts a vibrant ecosystem of AI language models, but an advantage for the TikTok parent may be its huge user base.

ByteDance, parent firm of TikTok and Douyin, unveiled its own generative AI model Doubao in China on Wednesday, joining the AI capability battlefield in China with low cost and rich application scenarios.



The new Doubao can deal with 120 billion tokens for text and 30 million pictures daily. The highlight of the model is the cost, as it is "99 percent" lower than the current business-oriented AI models in China, ByteDance said.

ByteDance's entry into the AI space does not occur in a vacuum, as China boasts a vibrant ecosystem of AI language models, such as Baidu's Ernie Bot, Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen and SenseTime's SenseNova.

The advantage of Doubao may be ByteDance's huge user base in China covering Douyin and other apps. Before its official release, Doubao, as an AI bot app, has become the most popular one in AIGC (AI generative content) category in stores including Apple's App Store. Its monthly active user base has reached 26 million, said the company.

It's not clear whether TikTok users can use Doubao.

The AI model has been widely used in various sectors like finance, science research and automotive sectors, beyond Douyin's entertainment category.