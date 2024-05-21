﻿
McDonald's eyes 150,000 new China staff in 2024

McDonald's is planning to hire 150,000 new employees this year, roughly the same as last year, as the American fast-food giant remains on track to reach 10,000 outlets in China by 2028.

McDonald's, which has a strong footprint with nearly 500 locations in Shanghai, plans over 10,000 new hiring positions in the city this year.

Vocational training programs with over 550 domestic colleges and universities are expected to cover 4,000 students this year.

McDonald's completed the acquisition of an additional 28 percent in its China operations at the end of this January, taking its total ownership to 48 percent.

