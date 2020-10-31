Biz / Economy

China's manufacturing PMI dips in October

Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0
China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index, a gauge of factory activity, edged down in October.
Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0

China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index, a gauge of factory activity, edged down in October but stood above expansion territory thanks to the government's pro-growth measures.

The PMI for the manufacturing sector came in at 51.4 in October, slightly down from 51.5 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

The October PMI, beating the market expectation of 51.3, marked the eighth consecutive month of expansion.

The sub-index for production stood at 53.9, remaining in expansion territory and down 0.1 points from September, while that for new orders stayed unchanged at 52.8, indicating a continued improvement in demand, according to NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe.

The new export order and import sub-indexes climbed to 51 and 50.8 in October, up 0.2 points and 0.4 points respectively from the previous month.

Saturday's data also showed the PMI for the country's non-manufacturing sector came in at 56.2 in October, up from 55.9 last month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     