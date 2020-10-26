Biz / Economy

Spending booming as tourists are welcomed

Spending during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday boomed despite the COVID-19.

Between September 24 and October 8, sales at 21 key business enterprises in the district reached 3.55 billion yuan (US$530,000), an increase of 6 percent compared with the same period of last year.

Seven A-level tourist attractions in the district, including the Zhouqiao Scenic Area and Guyi Garden, received more than 380,000 tourists, an increase of 58 percent from a year earlier.

LifeHub@Anting held 24 cultural activities and various sales promotions during the holiday. From October 1 to 6, sales at the mall reached 22 million yuan, an increase of more than 10 percent compared with the same period last year.

Nanxiang InCity Mega, which held a mini tourism festival, had customers waiting in long queues at its restaurants. The average daily flow of people at the shopping mall reached 150,000.

A tree-shaped art installation on Nanxiang Old Street was a symbol of the Shanghai Nanxiang Xiaolongbao Cultural Exhibition.

“Nanxiang Old Street attracted more than 140,000 tourists during the holiday, and visitor flow has basically recovered to the same period of last year,” said Zheng Yichong, an official of Nanxiang Old Street Construction and Development Co Ltd.

Guyi Garden held a series of activities including a Mid-Autumn Festival moon worship ceremony, riddles solving and hanfu (traditional Chinese costume) experience activities.

Guyi Garden had almost 70,000 tourists during the holiday, an increase of 1.04 percent year on year.

Jiading’s three four-star hotels received almost 4,000 tourists, and over 3,000 rooms were rented with an occupancy rate of 56 percent.

During the holiday, six domestic blockbusters, including “My People, My Homeland,” “Leap” and “Legend of Deification,” were screened at the CGV Cinema of Nanxiang InCity Mega.

From October 1 to 7, the cinema took 1.06 million yuan at the box office from more than 25,000 cinemagoers.

With the increase in the number of film fans, the cinema carried out novel coronavirus prevention measures that included requiring every audience member to wear a mask when watching the movie.

Source: SHINE
