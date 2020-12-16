City to launch two-month shopping season

A shopping season from December 18 to February 18 will have 72 key marketing activities and 16 events on New Year's Eve, according to the Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

Key commercial districts, blocks and enterprises will integrate their resources and strengthen links to expand the overall effect of the shopping season, said Liu Min, deputy director of the commission.

The city’s commercial enterprises will carry out various forms of year-end marketing activities, such as issuing coupons and offering discounts.

For example, shopping malls such as the No. 1 Yaohan, Shanghai New World Daimaru and Jing An Kerry Centre will be launching promotional campaigns at the end of this year.

Liu said that a number of stores and products will be making their debut during the New Year shopping season.