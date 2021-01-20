Biz / Economy

State-owned firms, backed by reforms, report profits

Xinhua
  00:28 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
Net profits of the country's 97 central SOEs expanded 2.1 percent year on year in 2020 to 1.4 trillion yuan (US$215.77 billion).
Xinhua
  00:28 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

Despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 epidemic, China’s centrally administered state-owned enterprises reported profit growth in 2020 amid reforms to make their operations more efficient.

Net profits of the country’s 97 central SOEs expanded 2.1 percent year on year in 2020 to 1.4 trillion yuan (US$215.77 billion), with around 80 percent of central SOEs reporting rising profits, Peng Huagang, spokesperson for the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, said on Tuesday.

The growth was hard-won, said Peng, noting that the central SOEs saw their profits plummet more than 60 percent in the first four months last year when the country was yet to emerge from the impact of COVID-19.

“We had experienced ups and downs in 2020 but managed to achieve good results,” Peng said.

The central SOEs raked in 30.3 trillion yuan in combined revenues last year, down 2.2 percent year on year, narrowing by 9.6 percentage points from the decline seen in the first quarter last year, SASAC data showed.

In December alone, central SOEs saw their revenues rise for the fifth straight month to 3.7 trillion yuan, an 11.7 percent expansion from a year ago.

The recovery came as the country stepped up efforts to boost the SOEs via ownership reforms and market-oriented operations. In 2020, the country started to implement a three-year action plan for SOE reform, which is expected to take reform in state-owned assets and firms to a new level.

Among the measures, a national fund totaling 200 billion yuan was established last year to facilitate the mixed-ownership reform of SOEs. By introducing private investors as stakeholders of the SOEs, the reform is expected to optimize corporate governance of the firms and enhance operational efficiency.

The companies have become more cost effective after the reforms. In 2020, the sales and management costs of the central SOEs saw year-on-year declines, while the ratio of profits to costs increased 0.2 percentage points from a year earlier.

Tuesday's data also showed that China’s central SOEs reported improved solvency and better debt structure. The average debt-to-asset ratio of the central SOEs stood at 64.5 percent by the end of last year, down 0.5 percentage points from the previous year, achieving the country’s deleveraging target for SOEs, Peng said.

China has set a timetable for SOE deleveraging as part of efforts to defuse financial risks. The average debt-to-asset ratio of SOEs should be reduced by 2 percentage points by the end of 2020 compared with that at the end of 2017, according to guidelines released in September 2018.

The SASAC will strive to build on the deleveraging results and keep the debt-asset ratio of most firms stable, the SASAC said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     