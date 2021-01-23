Merchants to step up epidemic prevention measure during Spring Festival

The city has formulated guidelines for shopping malls, supermarkets and catering companies to help halt the recent recurrence of the COVID-19 epidemic.

With the Spring Festival round the corner, shopping malls, supermarkets and restaurants will see larger passenger flows. In response to concerns over the prevention and control of the epidemic, the city's Commission of Commerce released a series of measures for crowded places.

The commission has clarified that people in charge of shopping malls and supermarkets should take the major responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, according to Liu Min, deputy director of the commission.

It urged them to strengthen staff training and emergency drills, and set up a health-monitoring system for employees.

These businesses are also encouraged to reserve appropriate anti-epidemic materials, set more temperature-measuring equipments and establish emergency areas.

Another highlight is the clear requirements of cold chain food management. The commission asked merchants to strictly implement the regulations on imported cold-chain food, carry out prevention and control measures, and never sell imported cold-chain food without completing all administrative procedures.

As for catering companies, the commission asked them to strengthen the management of food ingredients.

They should strictly implement the system of incoming inspection and ticket collection, to ensure the traceability of food ingredients.

The selection of raw material suppliers, food processing, the washing and disinfection of tableware and processing utensils shall comply with the relevant provisions for ensuring food safety, Liu noted.

At the same time, Liu reminded consumers to wear facial masks, cooperate on temperature testing, show the health code and keep a safe distance when entering shopping malls and supermarkets.

"We also encourage customers to shop on their own, pay by non-contact scanning code, and wear gloves when choosing cold-chain food in supermarkets," she added.

When answering the question of the cancellation of Spring Festival dinner reservations at restaurants, Liu said that the city's catering industry association is calling on catering enterprises to take the initiative to assume social responsibility, strengthen communication with consumers, and properly handle New Year’s Eve dinner cancellation through negotiations.