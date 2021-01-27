Biz / Economy

Legislator in call for a commercial court

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
Senior inspector at Shanghai High People's Court says the city's courts have been dealing with an increasing number of cases related to cross-border commerce. 
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0

A city legislator is calling for an international commercial court to be established in Shanghai.

With the steady development of the export-oriented economy, the city’s courts have been receiving more cases related to cross-border commerce year by year, said Ruan Zhongliang, a deputy to the Shanghai People’s Congress and senior inspector of the Shanghai High People’s Court.

“Especially driven by the support of major actions and policies such as setting up the Lingang New Area of the free trade zone, the export-oriented economy in Shanghai is booming, and the demand for specialized and high-level international commercial judicial organs and mechanisms has also increased significantly,” Ruan said.

From 2017 to 2020, the Shanghai Intermediate Court handled a rising number of cases related to the export-oriented economy, with an average annual growth of over 13 percent.

Last year, the number of such cases jumped by more than 25 percent from a year earlier.

Ruan said local authorities had already started to push for setting up such institutions, but under the current international and domestic situation it is necessary to further seize the opportunity and speed up the establishment of a Shanghai International Commercial Court.

He suggested the court be set up at the level equivalent to the city’s intermediate court, focusing on commercial cases related to overseas affairs, those concerning the Lingang area, and other kinds of cases related to the export-oriented economy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     