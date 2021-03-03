Biz / Economy

Hongqiao CBD to be the area's 'power core'

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
Chen Yin, executive vice mayor of Shanghai, says the central business district will be a new platform of the international trade center and an integrated transport hub.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0

The Hongqiao Central Business District will serve as a “power core” of the big Hongqiao area, gathering and also radiating the growth momentum of the Yangtze River Delta and even broader hinterland.

The Hongqiao CBD, as the core area of the Hongqiao International Hub for Opening Up to be built according to a national-level plan, covered 151 square kilometers, mainly serving as an international CBD, a new platform of the international trade center and an integrated transport hub, said Chen Yin, executive vice mayor of Shanghai.

Outside the CBD area, the overall plan also mentioned the development of the northern and southern expansion areas, covering some key business and industrial districts in the Yangtze River Delta such as Suzhou Industrial Park, Xiangcheng District, one of five urban districts of Suzhou, and Haining, a county-level city in Zhejiang Province.

The northern expansion area focuses on building a central business cooperation zone, an international trade coordinated development zone, and a functional area of the comprehensive transport hub, Li said.

Meanwhile, in the southern expansion area there will be an international business district which can offer tourism services with cultural features, a digital trade innovation and development zone as well as a new platform for combined transport by river, sea, air and railway.

The Hongqiao CBD and the two expansion areas in total cover an area of 7,000 square kilometers, of which 2,100 square kilometers are in Shanghai, accounting for a third of the city’s total area. 

The total economic aggregate in this whole region approximated 2.3 trillion yuan (US$355.9 billion) in 2020, which can no doubt become one of the regions with the strongest development vitality, the greatest potential and the highest level of openness in the Yangtze River Delta, Li said.

The overall plan also clarified that the Hongqiao hub will direct major efforts to promote the three core functions of big transport, big exhibitions and big commerce. With this aim, the city has preliminarily listed a total of 102 policies and measures, functional platforms, and major projects, of which 75 involve Shanghai.

For instance, Min Shilin, executive deputy director of the Hongqiao CBD administrative committee, pledged to upgrade industrial capacity and develop the area into a first-class international CBD.

The Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub Group said that the company will make full use of its industrial and geographical advantages of being within the Hongqiao CBD to seize the new opportunities, and build a new platform for international trade as well as a distribution center for import commodities.

Spring Airlines also expressed their expectation for the construction of Hongqiao open hub, hoping it will accelerate the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region. “This will enable our business in Shanghai to expand the market size from the 24 million people in the city to 220 million people in the Delta region, and increase the market size for our headquarters by 10 times,” an official with Spring Airlines said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     