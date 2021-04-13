China's foreign trade soars 29.2% in 1st quarter

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 29.2 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2021.

China's total goods imports and exports surged 29.2 percent year on year to 8.47 trillion yuan (US$1.29 trillion) in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports jumped 38.7 percent from a year earlier while imports climbed 19.3 percent in yuan terms, the General Administration of Customs said.

GAC spokesperson Li Kuiwen attributed the surge in foreign trade to China's continuous progress in epidemic prevention and control, as well as economic and social development.

The trade surplus expanded 690.6 percent to reach 759.29 billion yuan.