Suzhou brings its fine crafts to Shanghai and beyond

The store aims to exhibit the charm of Jiangnan — the area south of the Yangtze River.















Fine Crafts of Suzhou at the NECC

As part of Shanghai's Double Five Shopping Festival, Fine Crafts of Suzhou made its debut at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) (NECC) on Wednesday.

The flagship store showcased fine crafts from Suzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province, from embroidery, tapestry and fan-making to jade, nut and stone carvings.



At the opening ceremony, Suzhou Party Secretary Xu Kunlin said the store, located at the NECC where the annual China International Import Expo is held, aims to exhibit the charm of Jiangnan – the area south of the Yangtze River.

"It's the best place to draw attention to Suzhou," Xu said. "We will make it the No.1 shop to showcase Suzhou's fine crafts to the world."

Also at the ceremony, the store signed agreements with companies like Trip.com, Foliday and China Everbright Bank to enhance the implementation of the national strategy for integrating the Yangtze River Delta region.