Biz / Economy

Suzhou brings its fine crafts to Shanghai and beyond

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0
Fine Crafts of Suzhou's flagship store showcased everything from embroidery, tapestry and fan-making to jade, nut and stone carvings on Wednesday at NECC.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The store aims to exhibit the charm of  Jiangnan — the area south of the Yangtze River.




  • Fine Crafts of Suzhou at the NECC

As part of Shanghai's Double Five Shopping Festival, Fine Crafts of Suzhou made its debut at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) (NECC) on Wednesday.

The flagship store showcased fine crafts from Suzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province, from embroidery, tapestry and fan-making to jade, nut and stone carvings.

At the opening ceremony, Suzhou Party Secretary Xu Kunlin said the store, located at the NECC where the annual China International Import Expo is held, aims to exhibit the charm of Jiangnan – the area south of the Yangtze River.

"It's the best place to draw attention to Suzhou," Xu said. "We will make it the No.1 shop to showcase Suzhou's fine crafts to the world."

Suzhou brings its fine crafts to Shanghai and beyond

Suzhou Party Secretary Xu Kunlin watches an artist performing Suzhou embroidery at Fine Crafts of Suzhou, located at the NECC.

Also at the ceremony, the store signed agreements with companies like Trip.com, Foliday and China Everbright Bank to enhance the implementation of the national strategy for integrating the Yangtze River Delta region.

Suzhou brings its fine crafts to Shanghai and beyond

The store signed agreements with companies like Trip.com, Foliday and China Everbright Bank to enhance the implementation of the national strategy for integrating the Yangtze River Delta region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
CIIE
China Everbright Bank
China Everbright
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     