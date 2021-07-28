Travel in time with France's Puy du Fou, here in Shanghai

The performance park is expected to open in June 2022, covering more than 46,000 square meters and with an investment of 500 million yuan (US$ 76.67 million).

Ti Gong

Puy du Fou, the second most popular theme park in France after Disneyland Paris and famous for its historical shows, will present a show in downtown Shanghai, according to Zhao Chongyi, vice chairwoman of Puy du Fou Asia Limited.

The performance park is expected to open in June 2022, covering more than 46,000 square meters and with an investment of 500 million yuan (US$76.67 million).

Puy du Fou means "maniac's country" in English. Puy du Fou's uniqueness lies in its time-travel shows.

In Puy du Fou of France, visitors can enjoy more than 20 "historical dramas" adapted from real events or legends in different periods such as ancient Rome, the Middle Ages, and the Renaissance.

"The show presented in China will tell historical stories of the Chinese nation, but all of the scenarios will be written by Puy du Fou's staff. We will not follow the Chinese-style of story-telling ... but tell in our manner," said Zhao.

Besides the project of Puy du Fou, there were altogether 60 foreign-invested projects worth US$5.85 billion signed in Shanghai on Wednesday.



Among them, 36 projects belong to Shanghai's key industries, covering integrated circuits, biomedicine, artificial intelligence industry, electronics and information, life and health, automobiles, high-end equipment, advanced materials and fashionable consumer goods.

Also, 35 projects are located in the five new towns of Shanghai: Jiading, Songjiang, Qingpu, Fengxian and Nanhui.

