China's market regulator proposes amendments to e-commerce law

China has been tightening regulatory control over the country's Internet giants, drafting new laws in areas such as anti-monopoly and data security.

China's market regulator has proposed amendments to the country's e-commerce law, saying licences can be revoked if platforms fail to take necessary measures against vendors who infringe intellectual property rights.



The amendments are open for public review before October 14, an article published by the State Administration of Market Regulation website yesterday said.

China has been tightening regulatory control over the country's Internet giants, drafting new laws in areas such as anti-monopoly and data security.

The licence revocations are new. And the proposed amendment retains an existing maximum penalty of a 2-million-yuan (US$309,520) fine for less serious infringements.

China's largest e-commerce platforms include Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall marketplaces, JD.com and Pinduoduo.