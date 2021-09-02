Xi announces plans for a Beijing stock exchange

China has announced plans to set up a Beijing stock exchange to deepen the reform of National Equities Exchange and Quotations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the plans of a new stock exchange during a video message at the summit of the China International Fair for Trade in Services on Thursday.

"We will continue to support the innovative development of small and medium-sized enterprises, deepen the reform of the NEEQ, set up the Beijing Stock Exchange, and build a major position for serving innovative SMEs," Xi said in his speech.