Biz / Economy

Xi announces plans for a Beijing stock exchange

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
China has announced plans to set up a Beijing stock exchange to deepen the reform of National Equities Exchange and Quotations.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0

China has announced plans to set up a Beijing stock exchange to deepen the reform of National Equities Exchange and Quotations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the plans of a new stock exchange during a video message at the summit of the China International Fair for Trade in Services on Thursday.

"We will continue to support the innovative development of small and medium-sized enterprises, deepen the reform of the NEEQ, set up the Beijing Stock Exchange, and build a major position for serving innovative SMEs," Xi said in his speech.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     