Foreign investment into China expected to surpass US$160b: MOC

Xinhua
  08:21 UTC+8, 2021-10-23       0
Xinhua
China is expected to attract over 1 trillion yuan (US$160 billion) of foreign investment in 2021, said Ministry of Commerce official Zong Changqing at a press conference on Friday.

While commending the better-than-expected foreign investment situation since the beginning of the year, Zong said that China still faces severe challenges considering the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, reconstruction of global industrial supply chains, and non-financial factors including decoupling and barrier-setting.

Zong also pointed out that a continuous and stable economic recovery, an ultra-large market, a complete industrial supporting capacity, sufficient human resources and good infrastructure will help China lure more foreign investment.

The latest survey conducted by the MOC of over 3,000 key foreign companies in China showed that 93.3 percent of these companies are optimistic for their future development.

Among the surveyed key foreign enterprises in China, 99 percent said they had no plan to reduce investment or leave the market, Zong said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
