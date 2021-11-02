Devoted to ensuring success through innovative solutions

We are participating for the second time in the China International Import Expo. Following last year's theme "360° Solutions to Sustainable Urban Operation," we are launching a new service system, branded "Savills 360° Smart Matrix," alongside multiple new solutions and research white papers.

Our world is undergoing unprecedented changes, and the global governance system is being reshaped in the post-pandemic era, which means it is more important than ever for the international community to unite and collaborate with each other. The CIIE has been increasingly recognized as a premium platform for global exchange and cooperation, serving to facilitate and promote international procurement, investment promotion, people-to-people exchanges, and open cooperation.

Global economic cooperation in the post-pandemic era

The policy incentives released by the central government to boost trade and investment in post-pandemic times will contribute to the mutually benefiting relationship between China and the rest of the world. We are committed to providing professional advice and support for urban development activities, including regional economic growth, industry-city integration, smart "Dual Carbon" solutions, urban renewal, and more traditional sectors of business, tourism, culture, sports and health. We hope to bring new momentum to cities by optimizing regional business environment and introducing global resources.

A sustainable approach towards "Dual Carbon" goals

Sustainability will be the theme for our CIIE participation this year. We are making proactive efforts toward achieving China's "Dual Carbon" goals by 2030 and 2060, respectively. We will share the explorations and practices of Savills China Sustainability Committee in the ESG (Environment, Society and Governance) sector over the past year. We will also partner with professional solution providers and do every bit to help and contribute to a low-carbon, sustainable future.

Continuous efforts in improving Shanghai's business environment

There is no end to improving the business environment. In answering the government's call, we waste no time in making concerted efforts to drive urban development in Shanghai. We are joining hands with more companies and organizations in optimizing the regional business environment, strengthening economic collaboration in professional and technical sectors, enhancing urban functions and offerings, and creating new excitements in the local market.

Savills has been in China for 26 years. We feel keenly that China's urban planning and operation will reach a brand-new stage after years of breakthrough and growth. We remain devoted to ensuring success through innovative solutions, closely keeping pace with China's development and contributing to its urban development. We hope to enhance exchanges and deepen cooperation via the CIIE platform and create a future of mutual benefit and win-win results with partners from China and overseas.