﻿
Biz / Economy

Devoted to ensuring success through innovative solutions

SHINE
  10:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
The CIIE has been increasingly recognized as a premium platform for global exchange and cooperation, said Mark Ridley, CEO of Savills plc.
SHINE
  10:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
Devoted to ensuring success through innovative solutions

Mark Ridley, CEO of Savills plc

We are participating for the second time in the China International Import Expo. Following last year's theme "360° Solutions to Sustainable Urban Operation," we are launching a new service system, branded "Savills 360° Smart Matrix," alongside multiple new solutions and research white papers.

Our world is undergoing unprecedented changes, and the global governance system is being reshaped in the post-pandemic era, which means it is more important than ever for the international community to unite and collaborate with each other. The CIIE has been increasingly recognized as a premium platform for global exchange and cooperation, serving to facilitate and promote international procurement, investment promotion, people-to-people exchanges, and open cooperation.

Global economic cooperation in the post-pandemic era

The policy incentives released by the central government to boost trade and investment in post-pandemic times will contribute to the mutually benefiting relationship between China and the rest of the world. We are committed to providing professional advice and support for urban development activities, including regional economic growth, industry-city integration, smart "Dual Carbon" solutions, urban renewal, and more traditional sectors of business, tourism, culture, sports and health. We hope to bring new momentum to cities by optimizing regional business environment and introducing global resources.

A sustainable approach towards "Dual Carbon" goals

Sustainability will be the theme for our CIIE participation this year. We are making proactive efforts toward achieving China's "Dual Carbon" goals by 2030 and 2060, respectively. We will share the explorations and practices of Savills China Sustainability Committee in the ESG (Environment, Society and Governance) sector over the past year. We will also partner with professional solution providers and do every bit to help and contribute to a low-carbon, sustainable future.

Continuous efforts in improving Shanghai's business environment

There is no end to improving the business environment. In answering the government's call, we waste no time in making concerted efforts to drive urban development in Shanghai. We are joining hands with more companies and organizations in optimizing the regional business environment, strengthening economic collaboration in professional and technical sectors, enhancing urban functions and offerings, and creating new excitements in the local market.

Savills has been in China for 26 years. We feel keenly that China's urban planning and operation will reach a brand-new stage after years of breakthrough and growth. We remain devoted to ensuring success through innovative solutions, closely keeping pace with China's development and contributing to its urban development. We hope to enhance exchanges and deepen cooperation via the CIIE platform and create a future of mutual benefit and win-win results with partners from China and overseas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Matrix
Savills
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     