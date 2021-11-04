﻿
Entry into WTO 20 years ago, amazement from the world today

  12:41 UTC+8, 2021-11-04
China's entry into the WTO allowed the country much more exposure to multinational companies. Today, the CIIE creates another bridge to further connect companies and the market.
  12:41 UTC+8, 2021-11-04

Editor's notes: China's entry into the World Trade Organization 20 years ago allowed the country much more exposure to multinational companies due to easier access to trade and investment. Today, the China International Import Expo creates another bridge to further connect companies and markets, a precious legacy of past success. Let's hear what top executives of multinational companies have to say.

Bob Sulentic, President & CEO of CBRE Group Inc

CBRE

China has long been an important market for CBRE. We opened an office in China more than 40 years ago and since then have leveraged our global resources to support the growth of local businesses and the economy. By leveraging the key platform of the China International Import Expo, we hope to unlock new opportunities and ride the momentum from China's ongoing economic recovery.

We are proud to participate in the CIIE again this year to demonstrate our forward-thinking solutions in real estate, our diversified suite of services, and dedication to further support local development through global cooperation. This year, we will bring CBRE's new brand positioning to CIIE, which was just announced globally in September – "Realize Potential in Every Dimension."

Yasunori Ogawa, global president of Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson

Today, China has become the fastest-growing market for digital technology development and application. Moreover, China has always maintained an open and cooperative attitude, which has also allowed multinational companies to have more room to play in the Chinese market.

For Epson, CIIE gives us a great opportunity to show our corporate "sheng, xiao, jing technologies" (efficient, compact, and precise technologies) as well as our environmentally friendly products and solutions.

Francesco Milleri, CEO of EssilorLuxottica and Paul du Saillant, deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica


EssilorLuxottica

China's hosting of the 2021 China International Import Expo underlines the country's steadfast commitment to further opening-up its economy and promoting economic globalization in a safe and productive way. CIIE provides a platform that fosters global economic collaboration – sharing opportunities with the world to promote the world. This year will be no different.

Attending CIIE for the past three years has helped us significantly raise public awareness surrounding vision health especially myopia, a pressing issue affecting more than half of the Chinese preschoolers and young students. The platform also opened the door to many great business opportunities for our company.

Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers

China's success over the past decades has been spectacular. The economic figures are well known. Slightly less well known is the fact that China has made equally remarkable progress with regards to health and health care during the same time.

This year marks our fourth time participating at the China International Import Expo. Once again, this platform has proven its key role in facilitating and fostering international exchange, as well as the place where we could showcase breakthroughs in health care which will support the country's goals to achieve better care for all.

Mark Ridley, CEO of Savills plc

Savills plc

Our world is undergoing unprecedented changes, and the global governance system is being reshaped in the post-pandemic era, which means it is more important than ever for the international community to unite and collaborate with each other. The CIIE has been increasingly recognized as a premium platform for global exchange and cooperation, serving to facilitate and promote international procurement, investment promotion, people-to-people exchanges, and open cooperation.

Masahiko Uotani, Group CEO of Shiseido

Shiseido

As the first international cosmetics group to enter the Chinese mainland market, Shiseido has been in a fortunate position to help Chinese consumers embark on a journey towards better beauty and confidence.

During these 40 years, we have also made our own contributions to the rapid development of China's cosmetics industry.

Today, Chinese mainland has become the largest overseas market for the Shiseido group, while Shiseido China has become the group's second headquarters and a stronghold for our global research and development.

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of L'Oréal Group

L'Oréal Group

We are looking forward to partnering with China and to, together, be up to the challenges of today's world. We are glad to see that China is shouldering more responsibilities and leading more meaningful dialogues. Your announcement of ambitious carbon-peak-and-neutrality goals and its holding of the COP-15 Summit is encouraging. The topic is also elevated to a more than ever important level at the annual Hongqiao Forum, pooling the wisdom of world-class leaders. We are looking forward to new ideas and concrete action plans inspired by these great minds.

Werner Baumann, chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG

Bayer AG

Upholding our corporate vision of "Health for All, Hunger for None," Bayer's commitment to Chinese society addresses the pressing needs of today and the future. By participating in the CIIE, we look forward to sharing these innovative solutions with China, while partnering for further development in the country to benefit Chinese patients, consumers and growers.

Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro

Covestro

As China is expected to play a key role in the transition to a circular economy, we look forward to leveraging CIIE to share our innovative and sustainable products, technologies and solutions and to engaging more deeply with our customers and partners here.

We are also strategically positioned and willing to support and contribute to China's all-over sustainable development, especially the nation's carbon neutral ambitions. They call for accelerated efforts to improve the industry and energy structures and enable the peaking of fossil energy while bolstering the development of renewables.

Jim Lico, President & CEO of Fortive

Fortive

CIIE demonstrates China's promise and practice of opening-up, together with building up a modern industrial system, and accelerating new infrastructure development – all of which is highlighted in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan. For us, it's a tremendous opportunity to be a part of this evolution. We are committed to developing transformative solutions and technology for our customers in markets ranging from health care, to industrial maintenance and safety, to software-enabled workflows and sensing.

Michael A. Mussallem, Chairman and CEO of Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences has just reached the 20th-year mark in China and it is a good time for us to reflect on what we have been able to achieve in China for the Chinese patients. In these 20 years, Edwards has introduced a number of innovative and life-saving heart valve and critical care products, and I am proud that we have done it in a way that always has patient benefits in mind.

Source: SHINE
