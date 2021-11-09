Pharmaceutical companies reach international partnerships to push innovation

Local pharma companies are gaining international attention and cross-border collaboration in R&D and commercial operations to bolster the industry's development.

Pharmaceutical giants are rushing to the CIIE with various forms of partnership deals and new product offerings.

In 2020, China's contribution to global pharmaceutical R&D in terms of the number of new chemical and biological products in the research and development phase has continuously risen, making up 14 percent of total potential drug candidates worldwide.

Further achievements can be made by forming partnerships with a wide range of industry players, according to a recent report by the non-profit R&D-based Pharmaceutical Association Committee and the China Pharmaceutical Industry Research and Development Association.

The report expects that further potential for more sustainable and groundbreaking innovation can be unlocked in the next five years by strengthening investment in and capacity for basic research and enhancing translation capabilities.

By strengthening the linkage between pharmaceutical innovation, payment and reimbursement, and clinical use, the health and well-being of the people could be genuinely improved.

Novartis said it's working with ophthalmologists and industry players to further expand its network in the country and draw up a standard care procedure to include more hospitals in the scheme.

Nearly 600 hospitals were included under the ophthalmology day surgery network and about 7,000 physicians, nurses, and technicians went through training.

Xu Xun, chief physician of the Ophthalmology Department at the First People's Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University and director of the National Ophthalmology Clinical Research Center, said the new moves are in response to the Healthy China 2030 policy to relieve disease burden and enhance eye treatment capacity.

Novo Nordisk joins hands with the Chinese Cardiovascular Association to build the Cardiometabolic Academy with the aim of building awareness of cardiometabolic disease management by facilitating a variety of academic exchange programs.

The program plans to involve approximately 4,000 doctors in about 300 hospitals in the next year.

It's also teaming up with Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone to accelerate the introduction of innovative therapies and disease management concepts for chronic patients. A total of 17 innovative medicines and 9 injection devices are being showcased at the booth.

Bristol Myers Squibb is bringing over 15 innovative medicines and products in the research and development process in oncology, hematology, and immunology through autostereoscopy and augmented reality technology.



Roche announced an alliance with local partners including MGI ImaBot, Aisono Intelligent Medical Technologies, and Shan Zhen to jointly build an online/offline integrated system, promoting a system for early cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment.



Major initiatives include building a network for the early detection of cancer and partnership with MGI ImaBot and Aisono to build early diagnosis solutions.

Roche Diagnostics and the NASDAQ-listed I-Mab Biopharma also teamed up to co-develop companion diagnostics solutions for innovative drug candidates to help identify the right medicines for patients with different types of diseases.

Companion diagnostics solutions can be used to improve R&D efficiency and to ensure the effectiveness and safety of drugs. This can accelerate the research and development process of innovative biomedicines.

In the area of oncology, Tekeda's two new therapies for the treatment of lung cancer, Exkivity (Mobocertinib) and Alunbrig (Brigatinib) are being showcased to CIIE visitors for the first time.

An additional partnership between Takeda and local gene sequencing service providers was reached for lung cancer screening and targeted therapy.



GSK's Consumer Healthcare division is bringing newly launched product lines including Centrum Probiotics, Centrum Daily Nutrition Kit, and Contac new cold & flu nonprescription drugs.

Various health management and self-assessment tools are also available at the booth to help consumers understand their health.

It signed a partnership with WeDoctor under the program "Bone Health in China" to promote the access of basic bone density testing and health education through WeDoctor's mobile clinics as well as local chronic disease management centers.

In the online diagnostic service field, Sanofi and JD Health have jointly announced the official launch of the Diabetes i-Center of Excellence.



The scheme provides one-stop online health management for diabetes patients, aiming for easier access and standardized consultation and treatment.