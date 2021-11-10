CIIE exhibitors focus on sustainability and environmental friendliness

The booming domestic market is attracting all kinds of new products. Service providers are stressing new ideas like carbon neutrality, energy efficiency and comfort.

The booming domestic market is attracting all kinds of new products. China International Import Expo has become a hotspot for new product launches from consumer goods to home appliances.

Service providers are stressing new ideas like carbon neutrality, energy efficiency and comfort in their new product lines.

Rising interest in autonomous driving and connectivity technology is attracting companies like Faurecia, which is presenting at the CIIE an smart cockpit interior at the expo.

Ti Gong

President of Faurecia China, François Tardif, said it is on track to achieve its target to double its China sales to 5 billion euros (US$5.8 billion) from 2020 to 2025.

"I'm very pleased that the expo offers a dialogue with smart mobility startups and large companies at the same time and shows our hydrogen power solution," he said.

Last year, it made an investment to build a production base in the Lingang Special Area of the Shanghai free trade zone.

The company wants to remain the foremost smart cockpit solution provider which allows the company to build up a trustworthy smart mobility service network by enhancing its local strength, innovation capability and ability to create new products.

Its zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle with hydrogen power is present at the CIIE this year.



Emissions and energy use reduction features are the focus of housing equipment and home appliance maker Lixil's exhibits.



A wide range of carbon-neutral kitchenware and bathroom appliances from its INAX and American Standard brands feature new water-saving technology and low-energy models.



Volvo Group, a provider of commercial transport and infrastructure solutions, is also a fourth-timer at CIIE.

At this year's expo, Volvo FH460 made its China debut and became a highlight at Volvo's booth. The truck is strong in saving fuel and it will be the first model of Volvo truck to be locally produced in China.

Equipped with an advanced I-Save fuel-saving system, Volvo FH460 can bring down fuel consumption in long-haul operations without compromising drivability. The smart system featuring sustainablity enhancement is said to be able to increase fuel efficiency by 3 percent and cuts fuel consumption by 11percent, making a contribution to global carbon reduction.

"The Volvo Group has rooted in China for almost 30 years. The achievements of the Chinese government and the Chinese people are very impressive," said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of Volvo Group, in a letter for CIIE.

"We will continue to work with our partners to provide innovative, smart and sustainable transportation and construction equipment for our Chinese customers, to accelerate the high-quality development of the Chinese economy, and to help achieve China's goals for peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality," said Lundstedt.

For Volvo Group, local partnership is of special importance in its China strategy. At the CIIE, the company signed five agreements valued more than 370 million yuan (US$58 million) with key local partners, demonstrating its commitment to the Chinese market.

Negative air pressure rooms that play an instrumental role in COVID-19 treatment also gained much attention.

Fortive's Setra AIIR Watch, which is making its first appearance in Asia, is offering an air cleaning system designed to be portable and effective at neutralizing airborne germs while also increasing air circulation.

"We have located our Asian headquarters in Shanghai which has a unique geographical position and optimal business environment," said President of Fortive Asia Jasper Ang.

This year marked Honeywell's fourth consecutive year at the expo, and it signed partnership deals with a wide range of local companies including Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co and Yunnan Walvax Biotechnology Co.

Ti Gong

Alibaba's logistics affiliate Cainiao made its first appearance at the CIIE's service trade sector to showcase cross-border trade solutions covering over 100 overseas countries and regions as well as carbon emission cutting efforts and technologies.



Zhao Jian, general manager of Cainiao's Global Supply Chain, said the company looks to continue its investment in smart facilities and digital solutions to bolster the booming import flow with a stable and effective supply chain.

On Monday, it put into use its first warehouse located in the Liege Airport in Belgium under Alibaba Group's Electronic World Trade Platform to further facilitate imports and exports between China and Europe.

The first phase of the project with 30,000 square meters of space is expected to handle a weekly load of 18 cargo flights.

Ti Gong

Skechers is back at the expo for the third time with limited editions of sports and leisure footwear as well as outdoor apparel.

A 3D foot-scanning kit is available at the booth to help measure suitable footwear size, using its Arch Fit technology to offer tailor-made footwear based on the foot measurements of each individual shopper.