Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to analyze current economic situation and economic work.

The meeting also reviewed a plan for talent development during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.