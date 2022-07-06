Biz / Economy

Struggling businesses can use patents, trademarks to secure loans

The move is part of a recovery campaign by the local intellectual property rights bureau and the Bank of China Shanghai Branch.
Shanghai's restaurants as well as cultural and tourism businesses can pledge their patents and trademarks as collateral for loans to get through hard times in the post-pandemic era, the local intellectual property bureau said on Tuesday as it launched a special campaign to facilitate recovery.

Over 15 activities will be held over the next three months in the city by the bureau and the Bank of China Shanghai Branch, aiming to release loans to hundreds of needy companies.

Businesses can apply for a loan via three special projects of the bank, which will also provide support and other services such as demand surveys, policy interpretation, communication, and business training as part of the campaign.

