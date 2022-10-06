Multinationals eye CIIE platform to launch new services

Multinational corporations are returning for the fifth China International Import Expo and looking forward to the upcoming import trade fair to launch new domestic services.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Multinationals are returning for the fifth China International Import Expo and looking forward to the upcoming import trade fair, which will be held on November 5-10 in Shanghai, to launch new services.

Many have also pledged further investment in the country amid increasing demand for consumption goods and digital services.



Switzerland-based luxury goods conglomerate Richemont is returning for a third year with 10 brands covering jewelry, watches, fashion and accessories such as Cartier, Vacheron Constantin, Van Cleef & Arpels and Montblanc.

It plans to showcase the craftsmanship and legacy of its luxury offerings, and it sees the CIIE as an important platform to continue its commitment to the domestic luxury and fashion market.

Lego's 3D models tailor-made for the fifth CIIE will be showcased at its 396-square-meter space at the exhibition hall in celebration of its 90th anniversary.

The Danish toy company will be present at the trade fair for the fifth straight year and earlier this year expanded its factory in Jiaxing, neighbouring Zhejiang Province, for additional capacity for long-term growth in China and Asia.

The factory handles moulding of LEGO elements, element processing and decoration and packing LEGO boxes.

Ti Gong

Inditex Group's apparel and fashion brand Zara is also returning for a third year and said its featured exhibits include digital solutions and sustainability initiatives.

Inditex China president Eva Serrano added that it was looking forward to the idea exchange platform between exhibitors and visitors and continues to make contributions to China's social economic and environmental development.

Foreign businesses have seen encouraging signs after their previous presence at the CIIE received warm welcome and said they will keep investing in the local market.

Earlier this year Ferrero Trading (Shanghai) Co Ltd was recognized as a certified managerial regional headquarters by the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

Italy's Ferrero was present at the CIIE in 2019 and 2020 and this year it plans to leverage the unparalleled platform to test the adaptability and attractiveness of some of its new products in the domestic market.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Japanese water and housing products provider Lixil Group will showcase four major brands under the theme of sustainable development, with focus on strengths and advancement in green, hygiene and intelligent designs.



The CIIE's strong spillover effect has also strengthened Lixil's determination to participate again in the grand event this year with confidence in the continuous growth of the Chinese market, commented Adele Tao, senior vice president of Lixil Group.